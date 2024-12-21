Bukayo Saka injury: How long is Arsenal star out for & what games will he miss?

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeBukayo Saka injury: How long is Arsenal star out for & what games will he miss?B. SakaArsenalPremier LeagueBukayo Saka suffered his third hamstring injury of the 2024-25 campaign as he limped off during Arsenal's 5-1 win against Crystal Palace.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaka suffers hamstring injury against PalaceWinger spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutchesArteta admits he's 'worried' about England starFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱