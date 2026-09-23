AFP
Bukayo Saka sends 'insane' message to Arsenal record-breaker Max Dowman as wonderkid nears senior England call-up
Saka stunned by teenage sensation
Saka has expressed his amazement at the rapid rise of Arsenal teenager Dowman, sending a powerful message to the young prospect. The 16-year-old wonderkid has burst onto the scene in north London, turning heads across Europe with a string of historic milestones.
Mikel Arteta is carefully integrating Dowman into the Gunners' first-team setup. The young talent has proven himself to be a player with extraordinary potential, including a brilliant performance where he scored two goals in Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.
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Putting his future in his own hands
Despite the massive expectations currently surrounding the teenager, Saka has offered some grounded advice to his young team-mate. The Gunners talisman believes that natural ability alone will not guarantee long-term success at the highest level of the game.
Speaking to the BBC, Saka highlighted Dowman's incredible potential while reminding him of the immense dedication required to thrive, saying: "His talent is insane. It’s up to him how far he’s going to go in football. That’s what I would say. But, yes, his talent, it’s crazy."
Rewriting the Arsenal history books
Dowman's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular over the past year. He initially made headlines in August 2025, becoming the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he stepped off the bench at just 15 years and 235 days old.
The teenager then shattered European records in November of the same year, officially becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the Champions League.
His remarkable debut campaign eventually peaked in March. Finding the net against Everton, Dowman became the youngest goal-scorer in both Premier League and Arsenal history at exactly 16 years and 73 days old.
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Earning his stripes on international duty
Dowman is continuing to gain valuable senior experience this season as Arteta manages his minutes. The teenager has now made 15 senior appearances in total, with two of those coming during the current campaign.
The 16-year-old is currently away on international duty with the England Under-19 squad. However, given his rapid trajectory and record-breaking club form, a promotion to the Under-21 setup appears completely inevitable in the very near future.
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