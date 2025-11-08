Bryan Mbeumo clarifies stance on potential AFCON call-up as he bids to avoid club-v-country row between Man Utd and Cameroon

Mbeumo enjoyed a stellar campaign with Brentford in the 2024-25 season as he scored 20 league goals and provided eight assists in 38 matches and emerged as the Premier League's fourth-highest goalscorer. His impressive form for the Bees caught United boss Ruben Amorim's eye as the Portuguese coach splashed a whopping £65 million ($87m) to secure the winger's signing. Amorim identified the Cameroonian as a key part of his squad overhaul after overseeing a nightmare debut campaign at Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old has so far had an impressive outing in his maiden season with the Red Devils as he has scored four goals and contributed with an assist in 10 league matches. Last month, Mbeumo recorded three goals and one assist, playing a pivotal role in United’s turnaround after a sluggish start to the season. His all-action displays reflected both his maturity and tactical intelligence under Amorim, who has given the 26-year-old the freedom to attack from the right-hand side while drifting into central positions. It also helped him bag the Premier League Player of the Month for October.