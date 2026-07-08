Bruno Guimaraes wants out of Newcastle as Arsenal step up transfer pursuit
Guimaraes signals intent to leave Tyneside
In a major blow to Eddie Howe's plans for the new campaign, the BBCreports that Guimaraes has requested a move away from Newcastle. The 28-year-old, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2028, has been the heartbeat of the Magpies' midfield since his arrival from Lyon in 2022, but he is now believed to be seeking a new challenge at a Champions League club. The news comes at a difficult time for the club, who have already seen significant departures during this window.
Newcastle are understandably reluctant to sanction the sale of their captain, especially after the high-profile exits of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon. However, the player's representatives have already held discussions regarding his future, and an initial fee of around £60m was suggested as a potential starting point for negotiations. While the Magpies will fight to keep their talisman, the pressure is mounting from the capital.
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Arsenal accelerate midfield recruitment plans
Mikel Arteta is determined to add elite quality to his midfield and Arsenal are now poised to make a fresh offer for the Brazilian. The Gunners had previously explored a move for Tonali before his switch to Tottenham, but they have now fixed their sights firmly on Guimaraes. Despite the player's recent disappointment at the World Cup, where he missed a penalty in Brazil's shock last-16 exit to Norway, his Premier League pedigree remains undisputed.
The north London side are strategically targeting one marquee signing in the centre of the park. While alternative options such as Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi have been discussed, Guimaraes is viewed as the finished product who can immediately elevate the starting XI. As Guimaraes turns 29 in November, the Gunners are carefully weighing up the financial package to ensure the deal represents long-term value.
Impact on the current Gunners squad
Should the deal for Guimaraes cross the line, it will inevitably lead to a reshuffle within Arteta’s ranks. The club is prepared to listen to offers for veteran midfielder Christian Norgaard, who at 32 is deemed surplus to requirements if a younger, more dynamic option arrives. The Danish international’s departure would clear space on the wage bill for the incoming Brazilian star.
Furthermore, the arrival of Guimaraes would place significant pressure on the roles of existing starters. Most notably, Martin Zubimendi's position as a regular fixture in the side could be called into question. Arteta is keen to foster a culture of intense competition, and bringing in a player of Guimaraes' stature would leave no room for complacency in the Arsenal midfield next season.
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A summer of massive midfield movement
The pursuit of Guimaraes is taking place against the backdrop of an incredibly volatile transfer market for midfielders. Tottenham have already been clinical, securing both Tonali for £92.5m and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes for £85m. Meanwhile, Manchester City have set a new benchmark by agreeing a club-record £116m deal with Nottingham Forest for England international Elliot Anderson.
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