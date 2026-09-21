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Not worthy of a champion! Bruno Guimaraes launches scathing assessment of Arsenal’s ‘unacceptable’ collapse against Brighton
Unbeaten streak shattered at the Amex
Heading into the fixture on the back of seven consecutive victories, the Premier League champions looked a shadow of themselves on the south coast. The visitors were thoroughly outplayed by a relentless Brighton side, ultimately suffering their heaviest top-flight loss since 2023.
The home crowd delighted in the demolition, ruthlessly mocking Arteta's faltering squad. Chants of "Are you Tottenham in disguise?" and "Champions of England, you're having a laugh" echoed around the stadium as the visitors crumbled under the pressure.
- Mark Pain
Guimaraes demands immediate improvement
Making his first league start since a £75 million switch from Newcastle, Guimaraes did not hold back when evaluating the squad's display. The Brazilian midfielder labelled the outing a "bad day at the office" and offered a direct apology to the travelling supporters.
"We are very disappointed, and we have to learn from our mistakes because we were far away off our level," he stated. "We were too sloppy with the ball, didn't win any duels. And we cannot accept this while wearing this shirt of a champion. We cannot repeat this."
Despite the heavy defeat, Guimaraes acknowledged the team's strong early-season form. "It's a lesson for us because I think we've been on a good run so far," he added. "We'd won every game, but this is a game to forget and we have to improve."
Defensive standards slip for the champions
The usually resolute Arsenal backline was repeatedly breached by long-range strikes. Defender Ezri Konsa expressed his frustration over the uncharacteristic defensive lapse, noting that the champions failed to apply adequate pressure outside their own penalty area.
"We have high standards here and we let them go," Konsa explained. "We are very disappointed to lose and to concede three goals is not like us. As a defender, I pride myself on keeping clean sheets."
He added: "We conceded two goals from outside of the box. They were two very good strikes. But there were moments in those two goals where we could have pressed the ball more. It's the Premier League, when you give quality players outside the box time and they shoot, it can go in."
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Time to stew over the international break
Arteta and his players now face a frustrating three-week wait to put things right. With an extended international break looming, the Gunners will not take to the pitch again until they host Leeds United on October 10.
That lengthy pause offers both a challenge and an opportunity. As Konsa highlighted, Arsenal must use this time to reflect on a result that disrupts any suggestion of an easy march to a second consecutive title, demanding a swift and decisive response upon their return.
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