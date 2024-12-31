Bring on 2025: New Year's resolutions for Mauricio Pochettino, Emma Hayes, Christian Pulisic, Triple Espresso, U.S. national teams

GOAL outlines New Year's resolutions for USMNT and USWNT, as U.S. Soccer will have many reasons to believe in 2025

If there was a word to describe 2024 in American soccer, it would be "change." On the men's side, one coach was fired and Mauricio Pochettino came in, ushering in a new era. As for the women, in stepped Emma Hayes and - seemingly in a blink of an eye - all involved had gold medals around their necks. Two new coaches, two different jobs, but both brought plenty of reasons for optimism.

Looking ahead to, the operative word for both programs will be "Believe".

It was the word on the banners at Pochettino's first game. It was the feeling Hayes inspired all summer long. Both the USMNT and USWNT have reason to believe, and 2025 will be about turning that belief into reality.

That's not a one-person job. There are parts to play throughout the organization. And all involved must both have belief and resolve, especially with World Cups on the horizon in 2026 and 2027. GOAL outlines the New Year's resolutions for both the USWNT and USMNT for 2025.