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'Hopefully I’ll return!' - Brighton's Arsenal-slayer opens door to future Real Madrid move after 'new Rodri' emergence
Brighton starlet eyes Bernabeu return
Andres joined Brighton from Stuttgart this summer for a reported fee of £19 million (€23m). The 21-year-old was relatively unknown upon arrival, having spent just one season in the Bundesliga. However, he has quickly established himself as a rising star on the south coast.
The Spain Under-21 international has clocked 200 minutes of action for the Seagulls. He has already registered a goal and an assist in his first three outings, playing a pivotal role in dominant victories over Manchester United in the EFL Cup and a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in the Premier League.
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'Hopefully I'll return!'
Before moving to Germany, Andres spent seven years in the Real Madrid youth system. He predominantly featured for the academy and B team, making just three senior appearances and playing a mere 37 minutes during his first stint with Los Blancos in 2024-25.
Despite leaving the Bernabeu in search of regular first-team football, the midfielder still holds his former club in high regard. When asked by COPE's Tiempo de Juego if he would like to represent the Spanish giants again, Andres did not rule out a reunion.
"Hopefully I’ll return in the future, but right now I’m not thinking about that," the midfielder explained.
Los Blancos lose buyback rights
Real Madrid possessed several buyback options and a 50 per cent sell-on clause during the midfielder's time at Stuttgart. Following his impressive 41-appearance debut season in Germany, there was speculation that the Spanish heavyweights might activate their return option.
Instead, they declined, allowing Brighton to secure his signature. The transfer to the Premier League severed Real Madrid's contractual ties to the player for good, though they did pocket €11.5m from the sell-on clause.
Given his bright start in England and a long-term contract running until 2031, any future move from Real Madrid to bring their academy graduate home will require a significant financial outlay.
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Securing the future
Brighton will be desperate to keep hold of their emerging talents, but their ability to do so may hinge on the future of head coach Fabian Hurzeler. The German tactician has already been linked with a move to Manchester United should they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick, raising concerns that key players could follow him out the exit door.
For now, Andres remains tied to the Amex Stadium on a lengthy deal. He will look to continue his stunning form and build on his 'new Rodri' reputation as the Premier League season unfolds.
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