Brazil player ratings vs Senegal: Casemiro's turned into prime Neymar! Man Utd star produces moment of magic as Estevao shines but Arsenal will be FUMING after Gabriel injury blow

The Selecao set a fierce pace to the proceedings, with Edouard Mendy's goal under almost constant assault. Matheus Cunha clipped the outside of the post and saw a headed effort cannon off the bar before Chelsea winger Estevao latched onto a Rodrygo through ball and curled a left-footed finish past Edouard Mendy and into the net after 28 minutes.

Brazil doubled their lead just eight minutes later as a training ground routine saw Casemiro peel off to the back post, calmly control the ball and then bend a delicious shot into the far corner. Senegal did threaten a response, with Ederson drawn into a save by Ismaila Sarr, while the former Manchester City goalkeeper had a fright at the start of the second period, lingering on the ball to allow substitute Nicolas Jackson to charge down his pass - Iliman Ndiaye really should've scored.

Unable to maintain their punishing pace of the opening 15 minutes, Brazil were increasingly content to sit back, allowing their opponents more than their fair share of the ball. Indeed, the Selecao comfortably saw out the game to end the African nation's 10-game unbeaten run, but not before Arsenal's metronomic centre-back Gabriel hobbled off with what looked to be a groin problem, an injury that will no doubt infuriate Mikel Arteta.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Emirates Stadium...