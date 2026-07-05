Do Brazil have an ‘anti-Erling Haaland plan’? Carlo Ancelotti explains how his side intend to handle free-scoring Norway striker in World Cup last-16 encounter
No special treatment for Haaland
Haaland has scored five goals in this tournament, and Ancelotti is fully aware of the threat posed by the Premier League's top marksman when his side look to shackle the Manchester City forward and get past Norway to secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. The legendary Italian tactician believes his defenders are already well-equipped to handle the challenge after years of competing at the highest level of European football.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said: “I don’t think that there is such a thing as an ‘anti-Haaland’ plan. I don’t need to tell my players how to defend, they have faced each other a few times. Our team is in an optimal condition. However, we need to continue improving. Everyone knows how he works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders how to play against him.”
- (C)Getty Images
Familiar foes at the MetLife Stadium
The encounter at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday will see several club rivalries resume on the international stage. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to lead the Brazilian backline, coming face-to-face with a striker he battles regularly in the Premier League. Ancelotti is confident that this familiarity will benefit the five-time world champions as they look to reach the last eight, where a potential meeting with England or Mexico awaits.
“They have obviously played against him several times, so we are only focused on being well prepared for the match, understanding the basic characteristics of the opponent and we know that they are very dangerous offensively,” Ancelotti added. “Norway is a challenging team, a team that has structure, has very good organisation, so we have to play at our best level, but I think we are at a time when we can play at our best level, because we are confident and have come out of a challenging last match against Japan.”
Team news and Selecao injury concerns
Brazil come into the tie following a dramatic finish to their last-32 clash, where Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time heroics secured a 2-1 victory over Japan. However, the squad has been balanced by both positive and negative injury updates. Midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been ruled out of the fixture against the Norwegians after suffering a hamstring problem during the previous round, creating a void in the Selecao engine room. On a more positive note for the South American giants, Barcelona forward Raphinha could be back in contention following a thigh injury. His return would provide Ancelotti with more options in an attack that is already firing.
Norway, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of Julian Ryerson and Holmgren Pedersen, though Stale Solbakken remains hopeful that his defensive unit can withstand the pressure applied by Brazil's talented front line.
- Getty Images Sport
Solbakken shifts focus away from individuals
Norway coach Stale Solbakken also maintains Sunday’s match in East Rutherford will not just be about whether Haaland can get the better of Brazil’s formidable centre-back partnership of Gabriel and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos. While the world's eyes will be on the Golden Boot contender, Solbakken believes the collective effort will determine which nation progresses in the tournament.
“Brazil has one of the best pairs of defenders in this tournament, two players who are at a top-notch international level,” Solbakken said. “There will be some tough duels between them and Erling, but it is more Brazil versus Norway for me. Brazil are favourites, of course they are, but we are hopeful that we will give them a match – and we must be at our very, very best, otherwise we don’t have a chance.”
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting