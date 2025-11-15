'We are really sorry' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti offers Arsenal apology after Gabriel injury but admits defender faces wait to learn extent of issue

Having already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Brazil are in the process of fine tuning ahead of next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The five-time champions continued their preparations with a 2-0 victory over Senegal on Saturday, with Chelsea winger Estevao and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro doing the damage at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
However, in what could prove to be a major blow in Arsenal’s pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2003-04, Gabriel had to be substituted with an abductor complaint after the hour mark. The 27-year-old was subsequently replaced by Roma full-back Wesley Franca as Ancelotti’s men saw out a second victory in their last three matches.