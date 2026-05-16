‘Holy sh*t!’ - USMNT star Brandon Vazquez explains how it feels to line up against Lionel Messi & Inter Miami as ‘FIFA’ console dreams become reality

For Brandon Vazquez, the realisation that he was no longer just a spectator came during the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals. While playing for Monterrey, the current Austin FC striker found himself 30 yards away from a tactical partnership he had only ever seen on a screen.
He told ESPN: "Before the game, it was kind of like, 'Oh crap, I'm actually going to be playing these guys.' There were these moments on the field that when I would see Messi on the ball or Messi playing a through ball to [Luis] Suarez, I was like: 'Holy sh*t, I am playing against these guys.' It was almost like an out-of-body experience. Like I grew up playing with these guys on [the video game] FIFA, you know, I grew up watching these guys celebrating their goals and all of sudden I'm like watching Suárez going [one-on-one] versus my keeper, and I'm 30 yards away."