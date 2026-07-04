Bournemouth agree £26m deal to sign Alvaro Rodriguez as Real Madrid pocket healthy sum from transfer
Bournemouth move for highly rated striker
Bournemouth have agreed an initial £21.4 million deal with Elche for striker Rodriguez, with the fee potentially rising to £25.7m through add-ons, as per BBC. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive La Liga campaign last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances.
Rodriguez is expected to undergo a medical on Monday before signing a contract until June 2031. The Cherries view him as a key addition to strengthen their attack after their record Premier League finish.
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Real Madrid set for massive windfall
The transfer is not just big news for Bournemouth and Elche, but also for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants included a 50% sell-on clause when they offloaded the striker to Elche just last summer for a modest €2m. Following the successful negotiations between the two clubs, Los Blancos are now expected to pocket a healthy sum, estimated at around €12.5m, as their strategy of retaining economic rights on academy graduates continues to pay dividends.
Bournemouth continue building for the future
Rodriguez arrives as Bournemouth prepare for a new chapter under Marco Rose. The German coach has taken charge following Andoni Iraola's departure and is expected to shape a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe. The striker is set to provide competition for Evanilson and could influence the future of Enes Unal, with Bournemouth reportedly willing to consider offers for the Turkey international as they strengthen their squad.
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Medical and contract completion await
Rodriguez is expected to complete his medical before finalising a contract running until June 2031. Once the move is completed, he will join Bournemouth's preparations for the new season. The Cherries are also expected to balance incoming transfers with efforts to retain key players, including Alex Scott, who continues to attract reported interest from several Premier League clubs.
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