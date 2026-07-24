Borussia Dortmund leave Bundesliga rivals angry with lowball €42m offer for Brentford target

Koln remain unwilling to lower their demands despite Dortmund's interest, with the club believing El Mala should command a fee similar to Brentford's previous offer. Head coach Rene Wagner insisted the transfer speculation has not affected the 19-year-old's attitude.

He told Sky Sport: "He's here, he's a player for 1. FC Koln, and he gives it his all every day. We had a long talk yesterday. He's throwing himself into everything, knows exactly what he wants to work on. He's doing that right now, and you can see that he's involved in every tackle and contributes defensively."

Wagner added that El Mala has continued to show complete commitment, saying: "He presents himself as an FC [Koln] player every day and doesn't give any player or staff member the feeling that his mind is elsewhere.

"We're adults, and we can be open with each other. Of course, we talk about the interest there was in some clubs over the summer. But right now, Said is here on the training pitch. And he'll be for the next few weeks. The lad doesn't give the impression that anything else is on his mind. And if something comes up, we can sit down and talk."