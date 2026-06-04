Brentford are on the verge of completing a sensational move for the 20-year-old after submitting a significantly improved offer. According to reports from Bild, sporting director Thomas Kessler is prepared to accept the latest bid from the Premier League side, which represents a total package worth up to €50 million. The structure of the deal includes a guaranteed base fee of €45m, supplemented by easily achievable performance-related bonuses.

The transfer will shatter Koln's previous record for a departure, surpassing the €29m fee received for Anthony Modeste when he moved to Tianjin Quanjian in 2018. While Kessler still needs to secure official approval from the club's board, the sheer size of the offer makes the green light a mere formality. The deal also includes a 15% sell-on clause, ensuring the German club benefits from El Mala's potential future successes in the Premier League and beyond.