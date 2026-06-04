Getty Images
Brentford beat Premier League rivals to Bundesliga sensation after €50m bid accepted
Record-breaking agreement for Koln starlet
Brentford are on the verge of completing a sensational move for the 20-year-old after submitting a significantly improved offer. According to reports from Bild, sporting director Thomas Kessler is prepared to accept the latest bid from the Premier League side, which represents a total package worth up to €50 million. The structure of the deal includes a guaranteed base fee of €45m, supplemented by easily achievable performance-related bonuses.
The transfer will shatter Koln's previous record for a departure, surpassing the €29m fee received for Anthony Modeste when he moved to Tianjin Quanjian in 2018. While Kessler still needs to secure official approval from the club's board, the sheer size of the offer makes the green light a mere formality. The deal also includes a 15% sell-on clause, ensuring the German club benefits from El Mala's potential future successes in the Premier League and beyond.
Final hurdles in the El Mala negotiation
Despite the clubs reaching an agreement on the valuation, one final step remains before the 19-year-old is officially unveiled at the Gtech Community Stadium. El Mala's mother, who acts as his primary advisor and representative, has been central to the discussions and is expected to provide her final consent by Friday. Brentford have placed a time limit on their current offer to ensure the deal is wrapped up swiftly before other European heavyweights can hijack the move.
The player himself has already signalled his intent to join the Bees, having spent just one season in the Koln first-team setup. To lure the youngster to London, Brentford have put together a lucrative contract package. El Mala is reportedly set to earn a fixed annual salary exceeding four million euros, reflecting his status as one of Europe's most highly-rated attacking prospects.
German connection in London
The arrival of El Mala could signal the birth of a formidable German wing pairing for Brentford. He joins fellow countryman Kevin Schade, a five-cap German international, in the Bees' attacking ranks. This shared heritage is expected to aid the teenager's adaptation to the rigours of English football, providing a familiar face in a dressing room known for its international diversity.
While both Schade and El Mala notably missed out on selection for the recent World Cup, their partnership represents the long-term future of the Brentford attack. The club's recruitment strategy continues to focus on high-ceiling talents from the Bundesliga, a market where they have found considerable success in recent transfer windows.
- Getty Images
Cologne's biggest sales in history
For Koln, the departure of El Mala is a bittersweet moment that highlights their ability to develop elite talent but also the financial hierarchy of modern football. The €45m initial fee - justified by his stellar 2025-26 season where he scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions - completely resets the club's financial benchmarks for player sales. Behind El Mala and the aforementioned Modeste, the list of the club's record departures includes Lukas Podolski and Jhon Cordoba.