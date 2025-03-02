Bored Jude Bellingham claims ‘lesson learnt’ after telling ref to ‘f*ck off’ as Real Madrid superstar reveals what he was doing before completing suspension in Blancos’ disappointing defeat to Betis J. Bellingham Real Madrid Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga

Jude Bellingham claims he has learned his lesson after finishing his suspension for telling a referee to "f*ck off" during a La Liga match.