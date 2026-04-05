Any discussion of the greatest Arab goalkeepers is bound to bring names such as Essam El-Hadary and Bado El-Zaki to the fore, as they are two defining figures in the history of Arab and African goalkeeping.

El-Hadary, ‘The High Wall’, combined an exceptional longevity with record-breaking achievements, most notably winning four Africa Cup of Nations titles with the Egyptian national team, as well as being the oldest goalkeeper to play in a World Cup match, not to mention a vast haul of titles with Al Ahly at both continental and domestic levels.

As for Badou Zaki, he has been regarded for decades as the greatest goalkeeper in Moroccan history, having become the first Arab and second African goalkeeper to win the African Player of the Year award (in 1986), as well as leading Morocco to their epic World Cup campaign in Mexico and leaving a massive mark with Wydad and the national team.

In recent years, Bono’s name has begun to feature strongly in this debate; some experts believe he has become the most important goalkeeper in the history of Moroccan football due to his achievements in Europe, at the World Cup and in Africa, whilst others feel he has not yet surpassed El Zaki’s legacy, though he has at least placed himself alongside him in the top tier.

It is noteworthy that the debate has reached the goalkeepers themselves, with Essam El-Hadary recently coming forward to confirm in a public statement that he currently regards Bono as the best Arab and African goalkeeper alongside Mohamed El-Shenawy, in a clear acknowledgement of the Moroccan goalkeeper’s place at the very top of the hierarchy.