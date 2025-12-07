‘He’s made up his mind!’ Body language expert makes worrying Mohamed Salah prediction after Liverpool ace rages at Arne Slot

Ao Tanaka's late strike at Elland Road means Liverpool have now won only four of their last 15 competitive matches, with pressure now mounting on head coach Arne Slot to turn the club's fortunes around. However, the post-match headlines were dominated by Salah, who he claims has been "thrown under a bus" by the club with the Egypt forward unsure if he still has a future at Anfield.
Salah's final game before he links up with the Egypt national team comes against Brighton next weekend and he's set to miss six Liverpool matches should Egypt go the distance at the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, the welcome of the Seagulls could prove to be Salah's final game for Liverpool with a body language expert claiming the forward has already made up his mind over his future on Merseyside.