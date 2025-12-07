‘He’s made up his mind!’ Body language expert makes worrying Mohamed Salah prediction after Liverpool ace rages at Arne Slot

Speaking exclusively with OLBG, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "Mohamed Salah is an interesting guy to read. He’s so expressive. I believe he is being sincere and fully believes what he is saying, that he feels like he’s been thrown under the bus for Liverpool’s problems.

"His genuine sense of anger and frustration are clear to see. His bottom lip pouts which is a sign of anxiety and frustration. We do see some smiles from Salah too but they're not real smiles. They're fake smiles for masking.

"I think he’s already made up his mind. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s planning a quick exit. The way he’s talking and his expressions, I think he thinks this team and this manager and the club’s situation is a lost cause. He’s obviously become used to success at Liverpool and now he has issues with the team. Whether it’s the manager or his teammates, they’re no longer complying with what Salah wants or perhaps what he’s instructing himself.

"It’s clear Salah feels the buck stops with him as far as his own career goes so I personally think he is now looking for his way out, regardless of what happens with the management."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!