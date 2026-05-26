World Cup 2026 Toronto Tickets Guide: BMO Field schedule, ticket prices and Canada fixture information

Toronto’s BMO Field is one of the 12 selected venues and will host six matches, including both group stage and knockout games, as well as the opening match for the home side, Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada, with a total of 48 teams participating in the month-long tournament.

BMO Field has long served as the home of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer and the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. The year 2026 marks a new chapter in the stadium’s history. Although the venue currently seats close to 30,000 spectators, MLSE is committed to upgrades and temporary seating to accommodate World Cup matches.

If you are planning to attend the tournament, this guide brings you all the essential information you need before making your trip to BMO Field.

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