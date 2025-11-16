'We are better with Cristiano Ronaldo' - Robert Martinez sends out clear message after Portugal seal 2026 World Cup spot in style without suspended captain

Ronaldo was sent off during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. Having swung an elbow into Dara O’Shea, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was given his marching orders. He was released early from Martinez’s squad as a result.
The all-time great was left watching on from afar as Portugal crushed Armenia 9-1 in a must-win fixture. They knew that victory would see them book tickets to FIFA’s flagship in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Ronaldo has vowed to grace that competition, as he prepares to take part in the sixth World Cup of his remarkable career, with the evergreen 40-year-old ready to add to his tallies of 226 caps and 143 international goals.