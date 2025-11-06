'Bigger and better things' - Cristiano Ronaldo not expected to go into management as Al-Nassr star tipped to follow in David Beckham's footsteps

Another former United star, Wes Brown, has previously said that Ronaldo could do anything that he puts his mind to once retired. He said when asked if CR7 will follow the lead of Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady by becoming an investor: "You never know what Cristiano Ronaldo wants to do, but you can’t doubt him after everything he’s achieved. I think first of all, it depends how he’s doing in Saudi Arabia, because it’s not clear he’ll be stopping any time soon - he’s still banging them in for Al Nassr. But he could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him.”

Danny Simpson, another of those to have worked with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, has told GOAL of the Portuguese potentially returning to Manchester in a directorial capacity: "I wouldn’t say no. If you look at his mentality, he obviously cares about the club. I think he would say that because he would like to come back again but in another way. I don’t think he liked the way he left so he’d like to come back and make United great again, on some kind of level making decisions.

“The business side is obviously very different, but he’s also a businessman. You can’t knock that team he’s got around him. I’d love him to because I think he’s got a lot to offer, even on that side of the game going forward. Just his mentality and everything he does, he achieves it. That’s what United need.”