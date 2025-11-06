'Bigger and better things' - Cristiano Ronaldo not expected to go into management as Al-Nassr star tipped to follow in David Beckham's footsteps

Ronaldo has committed to a new contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr that is intended to take him through to the summer of 2027. He is expected to grace next summer’s World Cup finals, while continuing to chase down 1,000 career goals.
He concedes that record-shattering boots will be hung up for the final time in the not too distant future, with it impossible for him to go on forever. Having given his all to perfecting the art of football, it would come as a major surprise if CR7 were to sever ties with the game entirely once bringing his playing days to a close.
Many have billed him as a potential manager of Portugal, given how proud he is to represent his country, but coaching would deliver stress that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not need. Instead, he could look to pump some of his vast personal fortune into a new franchise or an established global superpower.