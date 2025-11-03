'I can do better!' - Marcus Rashford makes pledge to Barcelona fans despite scoring in win over Elche

The England international stepped out of his comfort zone in the summer of 2025 when bidding farewell to the Premier League. He had found himself tumbling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, leading to the second-half of last season being spent with Aston Villa.
Some encouraging form was found there, prior to suffering an untimely injury, but his slate wasn't wiped clean by Ruben Amorim in Manchester. That led to Rashford linking up with Lamine Yamal and Co in Catalonia.
There have been some memorable outings for Barca, such as his Champions League brace at Newcastle, but questions continue to be asked by demanding members of the Spanish media regarding Rashford’s contribution to the collective cause. He was on target again in a 3-1 win over Elche.