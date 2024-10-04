Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard and the 25 best Liverpool players of the 21st century - ranked

GOAL counts down the greatest Reds of the past quarter-century, based on talent, trophies, impact and longevity

After struggling terribly during the tail end of the 21st century, Liverpool have re-established themselves as one of the best clubs in world football over the past 25 years, winning two Champions Leagues and a UEFA Cup.

Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez played pivotal parts, with both men enjoying success in continental competition. However, it was only after the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, after yet another slump, that the Reds really reclaimed their place among the elite. Under the German, Liverpool not only ended their 30-year English title drought, they also won a sixth European Cup.

Of course, none of these things could have been achieved without top-class players, and Anfield has witnessed an awful lot of them over the past 25 years. Who are the best, though?

Below, GOAL counts down the 25 finest footballers to have lined out for Liverpool this century, with their inclusion and rankings taking a variety of factors into account, including talent, trophies, impact and longevity (only those to have spent at least three seasons at the club have been considered for selection).

As always, let us know in the comments section who should be higher, who should be lower, who shouldn't be there at all and who's been criminally overlooked!