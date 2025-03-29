Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Benjamin Sesko decides next move! RB Leipzig striker wants Premier League transfer instead of becoming Harry Kane's backup at Bayern Munich

B. SeskoManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueArsenalChelseaBayern MunichBundesligaRB LeipzigH. Kane

RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko reportedly wants a Premier League transfer as he does not want to serve as Harry Kane's understudy at Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sesko likely to leave Leipzig this summer
  • Several English clubs are interested in the striker
  • Slovenia international prefers Premier League move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱