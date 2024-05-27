Benjamin Sesko is the perfect striker for Chelsea! Blues' 2024 summer transfer window likely ins and outs

It's going to be another summer of change across the board at Stamford Bridge, but what dealings should we expect from the Blues?

A late-season resurgence meant the Chelsea project was finally heading on an upward trajectory after another tumultuous season, but the club's penchant for chaos has proven insatiable. The Blues' hierarchy have decided to part ways with head coach Mauricio Pochettino due to some fundamental differences, despite the head coach weathering a hell of a storm to deliver sixth place in the Premier League and European football.

Yet another managerial appointment at Stamford Bridge is imminent, then, but whoever is at the helm, the upcoming transfer window will be vital in the evolution of this young side; there is no need for the kind of unprecedented overhaul we witnessed in 2023, but more targeted recruitment will be required, and there will be some huge decisions to be made in terms of outgoings as the club looks to fall in line with financial regulations. All of those decisions are likely to fall into the hands of sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

For what it's worth, Pochettino had called for continuity: "Does the club need new signings? Always, you can improve," he said in his end-of-season press conference.

"They are going to be much better next season because they will have one year of experience, a tough experience. That is the advantage of being solid and consistent and not making too many changes. Next season if we keep 80-85 percent of the squad, for sure, it is a big step forward because it is about having continuity in the ideas and the knowledge between them. That is important for the club."

With the Argentine's parting words in mind, here's what to expect from Chelsea in the summer transfer window...