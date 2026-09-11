Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League after a three-year absence with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah at Old Trafford. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring before Bruno Fernandes doubled the advantage during a dominant first-half display.

Benjamin Sesko added a third on the stroke of half-time before Lisandro Martinez netted his first Old Trafford goal to complete the scoring.

Patrick Dorgu also featured as United earned a satisfying opening victory in front of their home supporters.