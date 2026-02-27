Benfica torn apart for 'painful' reaction to Gianluca Prestianni & Vinicius Jr racism row as ex-captain says club faces 'moral crisis'

The controversy erupted during the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-off at the Estadio da Luz, where play was halted after Vinicius Junior reported racist abuse directly to the referee. While Benfica and manager Jose Mourinho quickly rallied behind Prestianni, Luisao took a drastically different stance. Breaking ranks with the club he represented for over a decade, the Brazilian legend publicly accused the young Argentine of fabricating his version of events, branding the situation a disgraceful racist act that brings deep shame to the institution.
Taking to social media, Luisao has reiterated his dismay at the club's handling of the situation, writing on Instagram: "As a former captain and someone who dedicated so many years of my life to Benfica, I cannot hide my concern regarding the club's stance on the racism accusations made by Vini Jr. against one of our players. To my astonishment, the institutional reaction was to immediately endorse the accused player's statement, without any apparent genuine interest in investigating the events following such a serious accusation."