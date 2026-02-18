'I'm ashamed' - Benfica legend accuses Gianluca Prestianni of lying about 'racist act' towards Vinicius Junior in bad-tempered Real Madrid clash

Prestianni later insisted he had not used any discriminatory language towards Vinicius, claiming his words had been misheard by the Brazilian winger and his team-mates.

He said: "At no point did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard. I have never been racist toward anyone."

His club and manager have also maintained his innocence. Benfica's statement reads: "Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a spirit of complete collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the steps announced today by UEFA, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid. The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality, respect, and inclusion, which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica's identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected."

Mourinho hit out at Vinicius for inciting the abuse with his goal celebration, adding: "The words that they exchange Gianluca Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be an independent. I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don't comment about it. I told him [Vinicius Jr] exactly that. I told him, 'when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.' When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."