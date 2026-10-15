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SL Benfica v Celtic FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'Everyone knows his form!' – Jhon Duran reacts after starring in Benfica's commanding victory

Benfica
J. Duran
Marco Silva
Benfica vs Celtic
Celtic
Europa League

Jhon Duran scored twice to lead Benfica to a convincing 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic at the Estadio da Luz. The Colombian striker and head coach Marco Silva praised the team's relentless momentum as the Portuguese side maintained their flawless European record.

  • Duran double guides clinical Benfica past Celtic

    Benfica maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Europa League league phase with a dominant 4-1 victory over Celtic at Estadio da Luz. Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran opened the scoring with an early Panenka penalty before Alexander Bah volleyed in a second.

    Duran then squeezed home his second from a tight angle to make it 3-0 before half-time.

    Although Camilo Duran pulled one back for Celtic, substitute Vangelis Pavlidis sealed the victory late on to leave Marco Silva's side third in the standings.

  • SL Benfica v Celtic FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Duran hails confidence boost and Pavlidis dynamic

    Player of the Match Duran expressed delight with his two-goal performance while praising the competition and camaraderie within Benfica's forward line. "A great win for us, another two goals, I’m still working towards more," Duran said.

    "These two goals are important to boost my confidence and help work even more closely with Vangelis Pavlidis."

    "Everyone knows his current form; he’s scoring loads of goals and owns the place," Duran added. "Whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll do my best for everyone."

  • Silva demands control despite brilliant first-half display

    Benfica manager Marco Silva praised his team's explosive opening 45 minutes, noting how easily they managed to disrupt the Scottish champions. "Our performance in the first half was so good, it made it look easier," Silva noted.

    "We saw the quality of Celtic and if we give them the confidence they can make it tough."

    "We managed to get back to our best version and we scored the fourth," Silva added. "We should be more solid to control the game when we are leading, so there are things to learn."

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  • SL Benfica v Celtic FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Benfica build momentum ahead of Omonia trip

    The emphatic victory leaves Benfica well-positioned near the top of the Europa League table with six points from two matches.

    Silva’s squad will look to maintain their flawless continental record when they travel to face Omonia on Matchday 3.

    Celtic, meanwhile, return to Parkhead searching for their first European points when they host Celta Vigo.

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CEL

Premiership

18 Oct 2026

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22 Oct 2026

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