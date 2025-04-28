'Believe in this team more than ever' - Javier Mascherano takes responsibility for 4-3 loss against Dallas, as Miami rests top players and ends MLS unbeaten streak
FC Dallas overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Inter Miami in Week 10, with Lionel Messi and other key starters rested in home match
- Lionel Messi and other key starters rested
- Inter Miami built 3-1 lead, only to collapse late
- Team drops to fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points