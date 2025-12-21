Fresh twist in Beckham family feud! Brooklyn accused of BLOCKING parents David and Victoria on Instagram

In a post on his Instagram stories, Cruz, 20, has come to the aid of his mother and father following a report in the Daily Mail which claimed Sir David, 50, and Victoria, 51, had unfollowed Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, on the popular social media platform in response to being unfollowed themselves.
However, posting a picture of the Mail’s story, Cruz wrote on Instagram: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.”
Cruz’s post adds fuel to what has quickly become a fiery feud between former Manchester United and England winger Sir David and his fashion designer wife Victoria, and the US-based Brooklyn and his actress and heiress wife Nicola, who - according to The Mirror - does not follow either of her husband’s parents on Instagram.