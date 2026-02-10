Bayern Munich deliver worrying Harry Kane contract update amid Saudi transfer links

There is no rush on Bayern’s part to get an extension for the 32-year-old frontman thrashed out, with his current terms due to run until the summer of 2027. That deal does, however, include exit clauses that can be triggered in each passing transfer window.
It is reported that an offer of £57 million ($78m) would be enough to prise Kane away from Bavaria in 2026. Teams around the world would consider that fee to represent good value for money, given the standards that one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet has been able to maintain.