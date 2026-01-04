'I definitely want to go' - Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl admits Real Madrid are his 'dream club' in bombshell statement

Karl, who will be looking to earn senior international recognition at some point in the not too distant future, has also earned praise from a World Cup-winning countryman. Bayern legend Thomas Muller is another that forms part of the teenager’s fan club.
Muller, who is now in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, has said of Karl and why he can be likened to a forward that once represented Bayern and Arsenal: ”His shooting technique is certainly exceptional. He has very good finishing, and that’s already an excellent asset to have. Because if you play in attack for FC Bayern and you’re energetic and agile, you’ll constantly find yourself in scoring positions.
“Therefore, his goals aren’t a fluke; he absolutely has the quality. The question that will determine his future is more about how often he gets into such situations, whether he can create them himself, whether he needs the team to do it for him, and so on.
“Let’s take our old friend Lukas Podolski as an example: when he had the ball in a good position on his left foot, it went ‘boom’. But compared to the world’s best footballers, he simply didn’t get into those shooting positions often enough.”
Karl will concede that he - like fellow wonderkid Lamine Yamal of Barcelona - still has much to learn. Bayern are ready to pass on those lessons, while hoping that a home-grown superstar can be kept away from the exit doors for as long as possible.