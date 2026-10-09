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Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany breaks silence on Manchester City financial charges verdict as former captain faces losing titles
City found guilty in financial probe
An independent regulatory panel recently found Manchester City guilty of 114 financial breaches occurring between 2009 and 2018. The ruling accused the club of utilising a disguised funding scheme and 'sham' contracts to artificially reduce costs by more than £900 million.
City maintain their innocence and have immediately launched an appeal against the verdict. However, the club currently faces a range of severe potential punishments. Speculated sanctions include heavy fines, points deductions, immediate demotion from the Premier League, or the retrospective stripping of titles.
If the panel decides to erase past honours, Kompany could lose the four Premier League titles he claimed during his illustrious spell in Manchester. The club legend amassed 360 appearances for the Blues before departing in 2019.
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Kompany maintains Bayern focus
Despite the looming threat to his personal legacy, Kompany refused to be drawn into the controversy. Speaking ahead of Bayern Munich's trip to Augsburg on Saturday, the head coach insisted his attention remains entirely on his current managerial duties in Germany.
"I'm only thinking about my work at FC Bayern," Kompany stated during his pre-match press conference. "We have important games coming up, and that takes a lot of time. There's not much time to think about other stuff."
Addressing his history with the English side, Kompany reflected fondly on his playing days but dismissed the ongoing legal battle. He added: "For me, it's simple, I played 11 years for the club, and I've loved my time there. I'm proud of everything we've achieved as a team. Everything else is currently not in my reality, because I'm here at FC Bayern."
Current squad urged to stay united
While Kompany distances himself from the fallout, figures within the current City setup are attempting to block out the noise. Manager Enzo Maresca has urged his squad to remain insulated from the off-field turbulence, insisting the dressing room is calm and fully trusts the club's hierarchy.
"We understand the noise, but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side," Maresca explained. The Italian noted that the players are in a fantastic mood as they currently sit top of the league.
Striker Erling Haaland echoed his manager's call for unity. The Norwegian forward expressed his deep connection to the club and urged the fanbase to stand together. "We have to stay with each other and stay positive," Haaland said. "No matter what happens in life, we always have to smile. Stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and enjoy the situation."
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Massive Anfield test awaits
City must now channel their focus entirely onto the pitch as they prepare for a crucial Premier League showdown against Liverpool on Sunday. Maresca insists his squad is incredibly excited for the trip to Anfield, knowing they must deliver a strong performance to cement their position at the summit.
With the appeal process set to continue behind the scenes, City's immediate priority is maintaining their elite on-field standards. Haaland and his team-mates will aim to prove that the unprecedented off-field controversy has not derailed their ambitions.
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