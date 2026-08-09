Would Bayern Munich turn down €200m for Michael Olise? The only way Real Madrid transfer happens as Bundesliga title winner explains stance at Allianz Arena

Those plans may have been put on hold for now, with Vinicius Junior - who had been linked with Arsenal - signing a lucrative new contract. More creativity and firepower on the wings has also been found in a €140m (£120m/$162m) deal for Ivorian forward Yan Diomande.
The Blancos have no need to spend big on Olise in the current window, but may explore that option again in the not too distant future. The 24-year-old is said to have seen his head turned by interest from Santiago Bernabeu.
It is easy to see why Real would be keen on Olise, after watching him register 66 goal contributions across outings for club and country in the 2025-26 campaign. He is a two-time Bundesliga title winner at Bayern and caught the eye alongside Kylian Mbappe at the 2026 World Cup.