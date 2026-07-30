Hoeness on Real Madrid rumours: even if the Emperor of China came, we would not negotiate with him

Uli Hoeness has hit back at the speculation surrounding Michael Olise's future, dismissing the rumours linking the Bayern Munich star with a move to Real Madrid.

The honorary president spoke on Thursday, in remarks carried by German network "sport1": "I laughed a lot when I heard those rumours. Olise is still tied to a three-year contract, so as far as I am concerned there is no subject for discussion. Even if the Emperor of China himself came, we would not sit down to negotiate with him over Olise."

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The same goes for Colombia's Luis Diaz. "We have the best attacking trio in the world: Olise, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane," he added. "We cannot think of selling any one of them."

Hoeness also addressed Kane's future amid talk of fresh contract negotiations with the club, insisting the England striker is thrilled at life in Munich.

He said: "I have not spoken to Harry directly, but I know he is very happy in Munich. And we are also very happy with him, and there is no reason that would push him to leave next year. He is a role model in everything, not only as a goalscorer or as a player on the pitch, but also as a person."