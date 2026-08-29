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Bayern Munich hammer Stuttgart as Vincent Kompany's side launch Bundesliga title defence with five-goal statement win
Bavarians deliver ruthless thrashing
Dayot Upamecano headed the hosts in front before Josha Vagnoman struck a surprise equaliser early in the second half. Bayern's response was instantaneous, as a neat finish from Michael Olise and an unfortunate Vagnoman own goal put the visitors behind twice within three minutes. Substitute Ismael Saibari then provided a pair of assists for Aleksandar Pavlovic and Luis Diaz to seal an emphatic opening-day victory.
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Kompany demands relentless hunger
Head coach Kompany commended his side's composure and fighting spirit in withstanding early physical pressure before tearing the opposition defence apart.
Sharing his post-match reflections on Bayern's official website, Kompany said: "It's not just about how we start. We'll try to keep going with what we've been doing in recent years, playing with lot of energy, endeavour and obviously always scoring goals. The guys showed that again today. It's only one game and only three points. We all start from zero. We've not won anything yet. The hunger needs to be like on the first day.
"It was really hard at the start, but that's normal. Stuttgart are physically strong, but we remained calm and our chances got better. I think we deserved to win in the end, but it wasn't easy. We always gave our all, looked to get in behind and supported each other. That made the difference in the end."
Hoeness laments quick collapse
The heavy defeat compounded Stuttgart's miserable run against Bayern, marking their fifth consecutive loss across all competitions to the Bavarian giants. Reflecting on his side's defensive lapses, head coach Sebastian Hoeness explained: "The first 20 minutes were very positive, and then we went behind from a set piece. That was very frustrating.
"At the end of the first half, we had to suffer. We did that, defended and went into half-time at 1-0 down. We then came out and made it 1-1 probably out of nowhere. That's exactly what you want. You want to keep the game open for as long as possible.
"And then the game was gone six minutes later. It's very frustrating. We need to improve, no question. Bayern will beat many more teams here, and probably by bigger scorelines. But our goal is still to play better in certain situations."
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Momentum builds ahead break
Bayern will be eager to maintain their early momentum on their first away trip of the season when they travel to face Osnabruck in the DFB-Pokal first round. Kompany could well rotate his squad following sharp cameos from his summer recruits off the bench, with a demanding Champions League league phase also fast approaching. An emphatic cup victory would provide the ideal morale boost ahead of the imminent autumn international break.
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