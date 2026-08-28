With Toni Kroos: Al-Sibari breaks into a historic Bundesliga list

Morocco star Ismael Saibari has written his name into German league history, becoming the sixth player since data collection began in the 2004-2005 season to register two assists on his Bundesliga debut.

Both decisive passes came off the bench as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-1 on Friday evening at the Allianz Arena, in the competition's opening round.

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According to "Opta", Saibari joins a historic list featuring Luis Diaz, Roque Croos, Shinji Ono, Toni Kroos and Diego, each of whom also managed two assists on their Bundesliga bow.

Belgian coach Vincent Kompany sent Saibari on in place of Nathaniel Brown, and the substitution shifted the Bavarians' rhythm in the second half.

On 82 minutes, Saibari burst into the box and shook off a Stuttgart defender with a brilliant piece of dribbling. He chose to pass rather than shoot, feeding a cross to Aleksandar Pavlovic, who tucked it away from close range for Bayern's fourth.

Back he came for the fifth in the 90+2 minute. Collecting the ball from Tom Bischof after an interception in Stuttgart's half, he slipped it to Luis Diaz, who was one-on-one with the goal and buried it into the left corner to complete the rout.

The Morocco star had also come off the bench on his Bayern debut, when the giants beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the German Super Cup last Saturday.

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