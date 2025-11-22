Harry Kane's Bayern Munich left stunned after Luis Diaz hit with hefty Champions League ban for red card against PSG

Diaz almost went from hero to zero after receiving his marching orders against PSG on 4 November. The Bayern forward scored twice but was then dismissed following a poor tackle on right-back Hakimi. The Morocco international had to be substituted with a severely sprained ankle and has not played since, with UEFA deeming the challenge to be “serious rough play”.
However, despite being reduced to ten men, Harry Kane-led Bayern were able to hold out for a huge victory against defending champions PSG. The Bundesliga heavyweights are currently top of the Champions League standings, leading the way ahead of second-placed Arsenal thanks to a superior goal difference.