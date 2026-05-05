Bayern Munich show interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 16-year-old brother as forward travels to Germany for meeting

Bayern are stepping up their scouting efforts in Eastern Europe, with Tornike identified as a primary target for their youth development system. The 16-year-old forward has been making significant waves in his homeland, recently reaching a major milestone in his fledgling professional career.
According to reports from LaGazzetta.ge, the young attacker has already travelled to Munich for a meeting with the Bavarian club's hierarchy. This visit is understood to be introductory in nature, allowing the Bundesliga side to present their project to the player as they look to beat off competition from other major European suitors.