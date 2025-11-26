VIDEO: Ugly scenes at the Emirates! Bayern Munich fans clash with Arsenal stewards ahead of Champions League showdown

The Bavarian giants were slapped with a ban, blocking their fans from attending the away leg of last season’s Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal in April last year. The sanction was imposed by UEFA after supporters threw fireworks and objects onto the pitch during an away match at Lazio in February of 2024.

Bayern had been on a two-year probation with a suspended one-match away ban following a similar pyrotechnics incident during their group stage match at Copenhagen in October 2023. The repeat offense at Lazio triggered the implementation of the ban. The club accepted the punishment and chose not to appeal, with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen stating that the deliberate throwing of pyrotechnics directly endangered bystanders and was an explicit violation of their probation conditions.

