What next for Harry Kane? Bayern Munich chief provides bullish update on England striker's future despite January release clause

However, while Kane continues to sparkle on the pitch, speculation is swirling regarding his long-term future. In an interview with German newspaper BILD earlier this month, the forward confirmed he is yet to start negotiations with Bayern over a contract renewal with the club.

“I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me,” said Kane. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern.

“There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”

