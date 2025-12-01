What next for Harry Kane? Bayern Munich chief provides bullish update on England striker's future despite January release clause

Kane has been in remarkable form for both Bayern and England in 2025. The 32-year-old has scored 24 goals in just 20 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga heavyweights, who are currently eight points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the table.
The former Tottenham striker also played a key role in helping England qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals in as many qualifying games as the Three Lions topped Group K with a 100 per cent record. In their final competitive fixture before next summer’s showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Kane scored both goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Albania 2-0 on 16 November.