Bayern Munich receive Alphonso Davies injury boost as Canada boss Jesse Marsch reveals extent of full-back's latest setback

The Allianz Arena faithful were left holding their breath when Davies limped out of Bayern's dominant 6-1 Champions League victory over Atalanta. Given the defender's recent history with fitness issues, there were genuine fears of a lengthy layoff during a pivotal stretch of the season.
However, the latest diagnosis suggests the damage is far less severe than initially anticipated. While Bayern’s medical staff were cautious with their initial prognosis, the news from the Canadian camp indicates that the 25-year-old has avoided a serious tear.