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Bayern boss Eberl backs Neuer and confirms he is still number one despite costly blunder and Urbig links
Eberl dismisses doubts over Neuer’s status
The hierarchy at Bayern Munich has moved quickly to shut down any suggestions of a goalkeeping crisis following Neuer's recent difficulties on the pitch. The veteran shot-stopper found himself under the spotlight after a significant error contributed to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Augsburg, leading to renewed debate regarding his longevity as the club’s undisputed first choice. However, sporting director Eberl has made it clear that the 40-year-old retains the full confidence of the board as the team prepares for their upcoming European fixtures.
'Manu made a mistake. That has certainly happened to him once or twice in the two decades he has been playing professional football. Accordingly, there are no doubts about Manu for us,' Eberl explained during a media briefing ahead of the club's flight to Norway for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Viking FK, as quoted by Sky Sports.
The mistake against Augsburg proved costly, as Bayern missed out on the chance to climb to the top of the table after conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. The lapse in concentration has emboldened critics who believe the time has come for a new era in the Munich goal.
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The succession plan and Jonas Urbig
While Neuer remains the preferred option for now, the shadow of Jonas Urbig continues to loom large over the selection process. The 23-year-old has already stepped in for the captain twice this season and has impressed with his performances, having featured in the 2-1 league victory over SV Elversberg and the 4-1 DFB-Pokal win against VfL Osnabruck.
Eberl addressed the long-term planning regarding the position, noting that the club has a specific roadmap in place for the transition. 'There is a clear idea regarding his designated successor Jonas Urbig. We have been implementing that for almost one and a half or two years,' Eberl said on Monday. 'Manu is our number one and will remain so. And what happens in the future, we will see.'
Rotation concerns ahead of Viking Stavanger
As Bayern prepare to face Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, there have been suggestions that Vincent Kompany might hand Urbig a start to manage Neuer's workload. The match will be played on an artificial surface, which often leads to tactical shifts or resting veteran players who may be more susceptible to injury on such pitches.
Kompany has 'given it some thought. That's why I don't want to preempt anything,' Eberl noted regarding the potential for rotation. Despite the surface, Eberl does not believe the manager will automatically bench his senior stars. 'The fact that he now says per se: artificial turf, I'll leave this or that person out - I haven't heard that so far,' he added, indicating that the best available team will likely take the field to ensure a victory.
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Maintaining momentum in the Champions League
For Bayern, the trip to Norway is about more than just managing their goalkeeping situation; it is a vital step toward securing a top-eight finish in the Champions League league phase format. Avoiding the knockout playoffs is a priority for the German side, who started their campaign in dominant fashion with a 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.
'We have to be warned,' Eberl cautioned, describing the upcoming match on the artificial pitch as 'complicated.' The sporting director concluded by emphasizing the importance of the result over any individual selection debates. 'We have to and want to win the game. This new model means you always have to get your points,' he stated.
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