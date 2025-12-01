Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal admits he enjoys superstardom despite intense scrutiny around his behaviour & personal life after string of controversies

Yamal only turned 18 during the summer of 2025, but he is already a seasoned performer at the very highest level. Having burst onto the scene at 15, La Liga and European Championship crowns have been collected with Barca and Spain - alongside Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy honours.
Comparisons with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi are never far away, despite efforts to quieten that debate, and Yamal is being tipped to become an all-time great in his own right. Remarkable standards will need to be maintained under the brightest of spotlights in order for that to happen, but the youngster has told CBS when asked if he minds being a superstar and the centre of attention for millions of spectators around the world: “No, honestly I don’t. In fact, I like it.”