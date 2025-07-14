Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal faces the threat of legal action after hiring professional dwarves to perform at his 18th birthday party.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The teen sensation, who has been freed to sign a lucrative new contract in Catalonia after turning 18, enjoyed a weekend of celebrations with friends and family after reaching a notable milestone in his life.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Yamal has, however, attracted criticism for hiring people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment put on at his birthday gala. The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), a member organisation of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), has condemned the Barca starlet.

DID YOU KNOW?

ADEE is vowing to take legal and social action against behaviour that they consider to be “intolerable because it perpetuates stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights of those with achondroplasia or other skeletal dysplasia, as well as all people with disabilities”.

WHAT ADEE SAID

ADEE - who safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities - has spoken out, with president Carolina Puente saying in a statement on the association’s official website: “It's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism continue to be used as entertainment at private parties, and even more serious when these incidents involve public figures like Lamine Yamal. The dignity and rights of our community are not entertainment for anyone, under any circumstances.”

Puente added: “When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society—especially to young people—that discrimination is acceptable. We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.

“We will not remain silent. We will defend the dignity and rights of our community in all areas, and we will demand accountability so that acts like these never happen again. We invite all people with achondroplasia or skeletal dysplasia to contact the Association: we are here to support, guide, and build new opportunities.”

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

The General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities prohibits “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited”.

With his antics falling under the microscope once more, Yamal has returned to pre-season training at Barcelona ahead of the 2025-26 campaign - with it being suggested that he will be handed the club’s fabled No.10 shirt that was once worn by the likes of Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.