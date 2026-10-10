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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Barcelona player ratings vs Getafe: Gabriel Jesus and Anthony Gordon shine as Hansi Flick’s juggernaut continues

Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Getafe
Player ratings

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Spotify Camp Nou. Early strikes from Anthony Gordon and Gabriel Jesus set the tone before Jules Koundé added late gloss to the scoreline.

Barcelona extended their winning streak to eight matches in La Liga with a comprehensive 3-0 dismantling of Getafe. Hansi Flick’s tactical blueprint was evident from the opening whistle, as the Blaugrana dominated 83% of the ball and suffocated the visitors with a high press. The breakthrough came almost immediately when Gordon found the net just two minutes into the contest, settling any nerves and forcing Getafe out of their defensive shell earlier than planned.

The match was also notable for the first start of Jesus, who doubled the lead at the half-hour mark with a clinical finish. While Getafe attempted to disrupt the rhythm through physical play, resulting in four yellow cards, Barcelona’s technical superiority remained unchallenged. Koundé’s 73rd-minute strike put the result beyond doubt, ensuring Barcelona stayed top of the table with a perfect 24 points and a staggering +27 goal difference.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-GETAFEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    J. Garcia - 7/10

    The goalkeeper had one of the quietest evenings of his career, protected by a team that held the ball for the vast majority of the game. He was called into action only once to make a solitary save, but his distribution was vital in maintaining the 862 total passes completed by the hosts.

    Jules Koundé - 9/10

    An exceptional performance from the Frenchman, who dominated the right flank. Beyond his defensive duties, he showcased his offensive value by scoring the final goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

    X. Espart - 7/10

    The youngster looked composed at the heart of the defence, benefiting from Getafe's lack of ambition. He maintained the high defensive line required by Flick and was efficient in his short-passing game to keep the tempo high.

    Eric García - 8/10

    Captain for the day, García marshalled the backline with authority. His ability to step into midfield helped Barcelona maintain their suffocating 83% possession, and he was crucial in neutralising the rare counter-attacks Getafe attempted to launch.

    G. Martin - 7/10

    Occupying the left-back role, Martin was a constant outlet for switches of play. While less involved in the direct goal-scoring than Koundé, his positioning prevented Getafe from finding any joy on the break.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Lamine Yamal - 8/10

    The teenager was a constant thorn in Getafe's side, providing the assist for Koundé's goal in the 73rd minute. His gravity on the right wing dragged defenders out of position, creating the half-spaces that Olmo and Gavi exploited.

    Dani Olmo - 7/10

    Operating in the pocket, Olmo was the primary link-man before being substituted in the 61st minute. He was influential in the initial build-up play that led to Barcelona's 2-0 lead at the break, showing great spatial awareness.

    Rodri - 8/10

    The midfield metronome was at his best, recycling possession and ensuring Getafe had no route through the middle. His presence allowed the more creative players to roam, and he controlled the game's temperature until his 71st-minute substitution.

    Anthony Gordon - 9/10

    Gordon provided the perfect start with a goal in the 2nd minute. His directness and pace were too much for Getafe's five-man backline to handle, and he remained a threat until he was withdrawn late in the second half.

    Gavi - 7/10

    The midfield engine provided his usual tenacity and energy. He helped maintain the high press that restricted Getafe to just four shots all game, though he was managed carefully and taken off after 61 minutes.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

    A dream performance for the Brazilian. He scored the crucial second goal in the 30th minute, showing the predatory instincts Flick has been looking for. His movement off the ball opened up numerous lanes for the attacking midfielders.

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  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Pedri - 7/10

    Came on for Gavi after 61 minutes and immediately took control of the ball. He helped navigate the final third of the game with his characteristic poise.

    Fermin Lopez - 6/10

    Introduced in the 61st minute to provide fresh legs. He was energetic but picked up a late yellow card in stoppage time.

    Marc Bernal - 6/10

    Replaced Rodri in the 71st minute and kept things simple, ensuring the clean sheet remained intact.

    Karim Adeyemi - 6/10

    Brought on for Gordon in the 71st minute to maintain the threat on the break, though the game was largely won by that point.

    H. Abdelkarim - N/A

    A late introduction for Gabriel Jesus in the 82nd minute.

    Hansi Flick - 9/10

    Flick's tactical dominance was total. His decision to start Gabriel Jesus paid immediate dividends, and his game management through substitutions kept his key players fresh while maintaining a stranglehold on possession.

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