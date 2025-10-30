Barcelona back in for Victor Osimhen? Galatasaray star identified as possible Robert Lewandowski replacement with Hansi Flick's men considering ambitious move

Barcelona will be in dire need of rejuvenating their frontline ahead of the 2026-27 season, owing to recent reports which claim that Barcelona are unwilling to renew Lewandowski's deal. Having turned 37 years old in August, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star has shown a dramatic decline in both his performances as well as his ability to cope with the demands of the intensity required to compete at the highest level in Europe.

The Catalans made a surprise swoop in the summer of 2022 by signing Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. It would be naive to suggest that his spell in Catalunya has been underwhelming. He won the Pichichi in his debut campaign, scoring 23 goals in La Liga and 33 goals in all competitions to end Barcelona's four-year wait for a league title. He reached the milestone of a century of goals for Barcelona in the final game of the 2024-25 season, taking just 147 games to achieve the feat. Even though he finished the previous season with 42 goals in 52 games, his contract was already extended in February until June 30, 2026, with reports claiming that the Polish international wished to retire at Barca.

Things, however, have changed quite a lot since the end of last season. Lewandowski is no more a shoo-in in head coach Hansi Flick's starting XI, with the 37-year-old happy with a reduced role. His struggles with injuries, too, have played a big factor in keeping him out of the lineup. He has already missed four games this season, in addition to the five he missed towards the end of last season. Nevertheless, there is optimism for Flick and Barca after returning to team training earlier this week.

Rumours suggest that a move to Saudi Arabia next season could be on the cards. Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski's agent, has denied any such reports. "Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet," he said. "We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. There's nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."