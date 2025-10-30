Barcelona back in for Victor Osimhen? Galatasaray star identified as possible Robert Lewandowski replacement with Hansi Flick's men considering ambitious move

Pulling off Osimhen's transfer will test Barcelona's financial capacity to the hilt. The Nigerian international currently earns €15 million (£13m/$17.5m) per annual, in addition €1m as loyalty bonus and €5m in image rights compensation. He is, therefore, the highest-paid player in Super Lig history. Galatasaray broke the bank to land Osimhen's signature, splurging a league-record €75m (£65m/$88m) to sign him on a four-year contract.
It appears unlikely that a player with such a hefty price tag will depart without specific conditions being met – chief among them, the player’s own desire for a new challenge. Likewise, Galatasaray are not expected to part ways with him for anything less than a substantial offer.
Any potential pursuit of Osimhen will ultimately depend on the club’s financial standing, with the hierarchy fully aware that investing in a proven goal scorer represents a major financial commitment. The club will also be mindful of not getting a big-money signing unless they are fully confident of avoiding registration drama, which is contingent on the club meeting the 1:1 rule of La Liga. As things stand, the Catalan giants are not there yet.
This context helps explain why sporting director Deco has publicly played down the prospect of signing a new No.9, unless, of course, an exceptional market opportunity presents itself. “Perhaps you can do without one. This isn’t the time to talk about signings. Ferran can play as a 9,” said Deco. “PSG won the Champions League without a penalty-area player. Talking about a ‘9’ is a bit of a mistake, although there are good players.”