Barcelona x Taylor Swift! Pop superstar set to become next music artist to feature on Spotify-sponsored shirts for El Clasico showdown with arch-rivals Real Madrid
Taylor Swift is Barcelona's favourite option to feature on the team's shirts for the next Clasico clash with fierce rivals Real Madrid.
- Barcelona want Swift to feature on Clasico shirts
- Move would be part of club's Spotify sponsorship
- Next clash with Real Madrid set for May 11