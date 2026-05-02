Barcelona get massive Raphinha boost just in time for La Liga title run-in

Barcelona have been handed a significant boost ahead of the final weeks of the Liga campaign, with Raphinha returning to the squad after missing the entire month of April through injury. The Brazilian winger’s availability arrives at a crucial moment as Flick’s side push to secure the title.
His return strengthens Barcelona both tactically and mentally, providing added attacking options for the run-in. With five matches remaining in the season, the experienced forward could play a key role as the Catalans attempt to maintain their advantage over rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana also received positive news in midfield, with teenage prospect Marc Bernal cleared to return for the upcoming trip to Osasuna.