Barcelona player ratings vs Newcastle: Last-gasp Lamine Yamal penalty rescues misfiring Blaugrana and secures undeserved Champions League draw

However, with the four minutes of allotted injury time already up and the home fans still celebrating Barnes' back-post finish from Jacob Murphy's cross, Malick Thiaw fouled Dani Olmo in the area, allowing Yamal to bail the Blaugrana out of jail by sending Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The final scoreline flattered the visitors, and particularly their misfiring forward line, but the Catalans obviously didn't care in the slightest, as they now only need a victory of any variety at Camp Nou next week to progress to the quarter-finals.

GOAL rates all of the Barcelona players on show at St. James' Park...